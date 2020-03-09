Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,026,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 686,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

