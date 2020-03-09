Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 166,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Baxter International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,038,000 after purchasing an additional 319,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.73. 277,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Cfra upped their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

