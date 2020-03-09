Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

