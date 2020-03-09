Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Robert Half International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 145,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

