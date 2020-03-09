VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. VF posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

