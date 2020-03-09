Viacoin (VIA) Hits One Day Volume of $1.27 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002349 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu and Binance. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,954 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OOOBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Poloniex, Coinroom and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

