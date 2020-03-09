Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 173,207 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.32% of Viavi Solutions worth $45,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAV traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,127. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

