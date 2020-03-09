VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $144,874.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

