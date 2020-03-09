Viberate Tops 1-Day Volume of $822,495.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $822,495.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbe, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,269,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinbe and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.