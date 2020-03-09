Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Leidos worth $298,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.59. 94,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,794. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

