Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $299.73 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $299,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $4.55 on Monday, hitting $117.11. 753,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

