Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $320.93 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 316,563 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $320,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 70,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 796.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 67,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The firm has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

