Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 88,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

V stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.10. The company had a trading volume of 400,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

