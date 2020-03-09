Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $388.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

