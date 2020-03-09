Vitae (VITAE) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Vitae has a total market cap of $31.38 million and $486,392.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

