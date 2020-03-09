Vivid Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 72.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,365.00 and $6.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,243,752 coins and its circulating supply is 7,030,545 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

