Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $23.00 at Imperial Capital

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $12.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VVNT. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

VVNT opened at $26.54 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

