Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell Sells 5,498 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $60,038.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VSLR stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 1,911,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,091. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

