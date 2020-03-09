VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 32.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VMware by 161.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of VMW traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

