VULCANO Price Down 48.9% This Week (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, VULCANO has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. VULCANO has a market cap of $88,096.00 and $594.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.