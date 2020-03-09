Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

