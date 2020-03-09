Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,311,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.