Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.16. 19,738,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

