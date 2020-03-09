Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.35. 1,645,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

