Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Nomura reduced their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,486. The stock has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

