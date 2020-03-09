Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

Walt Disney stock traded down $10.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.35. 26,159,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,462,300. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

