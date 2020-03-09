Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €400.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €400.00 ($465.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HYQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €380.00 ($441.86) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ETR:HYQ traded down €41.50 ($48.26) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €282.50 ($328.49). The company had a trading volume of 16,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a 12-month high of €386.50 ($449.42). The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of €339.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €291.32.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

