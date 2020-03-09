Watchman Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. 5,951,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,864,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

