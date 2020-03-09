Watchman Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

BWA stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 591,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

