Watchman Group Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 37,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,146,496 shares of company stock valued at $29,890,693. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,290. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.