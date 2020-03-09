Watchman Group Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

