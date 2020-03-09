Watchman Group Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.01. 9,698,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

