Watchman Group Inc. Invests $3.39 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. American Money Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

JNJ stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. 1,824,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

