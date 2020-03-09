Watchman Group Inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $5,075,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded down $9.31 on Monday, reaching $134.73. 125,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.91 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.