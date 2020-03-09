Watchman Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

NYSE CFG traded down $5.23 on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,407. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

