Watchman Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $6.84 on Monday, reaching $92.22. 1,157,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

