Watchman Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 390,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

