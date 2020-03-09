Watchman Group Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,948. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

NASDAQ AMTD traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,808. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

