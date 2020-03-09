Watchman Group Inc. Takes Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,230 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NESTLE S A/S stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 471,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.