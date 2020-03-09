wave edu coin (WEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $126.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $128,191.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BitUBU. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 63.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,891,152 tokens. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitUBU. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.