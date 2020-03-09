WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.12

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $62.03 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.