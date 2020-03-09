Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 11,641 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,496,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 308,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,835. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

