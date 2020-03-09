Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 6.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

DIA traded down $20.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.72. 10,303,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,802. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $237.17 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

