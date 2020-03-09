Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys Shares of 159,504 SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,000. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 33.23% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SYE traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

