Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $44.85 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,185,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 22.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,416,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,232,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,581,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

