Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $14.05 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,045,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 7.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.91. 869,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,194. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.