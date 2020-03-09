WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of WEC Energy Group worth $76,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 269,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,542. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

