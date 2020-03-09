Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Square stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $87.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

