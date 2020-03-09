Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asante Solutions (PUMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ: PUMP) recently:

3/9/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/26/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Asante Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Asante Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Asante Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Asante Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. 4,210,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Asante Solutions Inc has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $25.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

