Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS: IPPLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2020 – Inter Pipeline is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $13.87 on Monday. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.